Welcome to MICROGLO LLC,

We are an ICT company dedicated to delivering datacenter facilities worldwide.

Hosting with the highest private protection for you!

We manage your DMCA complaints in a very appropriate way.

We help customers from different geographic locations including [Europe, USA, Canada, Asia, South America]

The Seychelles, The Netherlands, Germany, Frans, The USA, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands Antilles, Suriname, India, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Czech Republic, Panama, Lithuania, Russia and Romania.

We continue to strive to offer our clientele cost-effective and stabile:



- Audio and Video Streaming, including but not limited to Shoutcast, Windows, Wowza and Flash;

- Linux and Windows VPS servers;

- Dedicated servers;

- Many types of Webhosting facilities.



Datacenter & Network Details

servers dedicated





We have pioneered the concept of a Globally distributed Virtual Datacenter.

Our Virtual Datacenter is a globally distributed collection of redundant server infrastructure which hosts all our Products and Services.

We have partners all over the world, at this moment Europe, Asia, USA and the South America are our largest markets.



Salient features of our Virtual Datacenter

Integrates hundreds of distributed servers seamlessly

Provides high-availability, redundancy and unmatched reliability



Our Virtual Datacenter Details

Our Virtual Datacenter consists of servers distributed across various Datacenters worldwide. Most of these datacenters have certain common qualifications described below -



Network

The datacenters are connected to the internet through Gigabit ethernet connections from separate backbone providers, who each run fiber optic cables into the data center through separate entry points.



Security

To guard against line failure or intrusion, the data center is staffed 24 hours a day. Movement throughout the facility is escorted at ALL times.

There is 24x7 closed circuit monitoring of all areas and entrances. Between the cameras, access control, and the security team, the datacenter facilities are pretty secure.



Power

The total incoming power is a multiple of what is required to run the datacenter. There is an ATS (Automatic Transfer switch) in place to automatically kick in a generator in case of a power failure.

The datacenters are also equipped with redundant UPS systems to ensure clean power.



Cooling

Redundant A/C systems, each running at a fraction of their capacity, keep the server rooms cool. The units are alternated so that each one is kept in optimal condition.



Advanced Smoke Detection & Fire Protection Systems

The datacenters are equipped with specialized fire detection and protection systems meant specifically for protecting servers as using ordinary water based systems would cause just as much damage as fire.



Why our Virtual Datacenter?



Scalability & Reliability

Our Virtual Datacenter consists of a complex mesh of global servers that interact with each other.

The entire architecture is built upon common principles of High-Availability, Clustering and n+1 Architecture.

This allows us to scale our solutions to match your exponential growth by simply adding infrastructure and linking it to this architecture.

You are abstracted from worrying about variables such as scalability, uptime, network response etc



Global Reach

We and our partners have invested in infrastructure deployments at various locations globally.

You can now leverage upon this global infrastructure and offer a completely private-labeled global experience to your Customers without any investments.

We handle the selection, negotiation and relationship management with Infrastructure providers around the world.



White Labeled Architecture

Our Virtual Datacenter is a cluster of globally distributed redundant servers of various different operating systems to provide your Customers and Resellers with myriad hosting options. The servers, and IP addresses are white-labeled and cannot be traced back to us. If you are one of our Resellers, then the name servers used for any services hosted on these servers would be your branded Name Servers. So for all practical purposes these clusters of hundreds of servers would appear as YOUR servers to your Customers.



For more information about Microglo LLC or comments, please contact us at support AT microglollc.com OR abuse AT microglollc.com



Headquarters Address: Palm Street 177, P.O. Box 888, Victoria, Mahé, The Seychelles.